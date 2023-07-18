Mumbai, July 18: An obscene video purportedly showing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya indulging in indecent acts has gone viral on social media. The alleged video of Kirit Somaiya is shared by Marathi news channel Lokshahi. In the viral video, Somaiya is allegedly seen in a compromising position while doing a video call chat with a woman. Reacting to the video, Maharashtra Congress leader and former state minister Varsha Gaikwad said she was disgusted.

Varsha Gaikwad tweeted: "Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality." She added that while the BJP government promotes "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", its leaders are caught doing "immoral behaviour". Uddhav Thackeray's MVA Government Suppressed Disha Salian's Death Case, Claims BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya.

Congress Slams Kirit Somaiya:

Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of 'Beti… — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 17, 2023

एक किरीट सोमैया नामक महा का लफ़्फ़ेबाज़ भाजपाई है -ईमानदारी का स्वयंभू ठेकेदार बना फिरता है। अब एक अश्लील वीडियो में ख़ुद ही बेनक़ाब हो गया है। पर क्या भाजपा में नेता होने का मापदंड अब अनैतिक आचरण, व्यभिचारी, और लुच्चा होना ही है? — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 17, 2023

Kirit Somaiya Claims Innocence:

Kirit Somaiya, however, claimed innocence and urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home ministry, to order an investigation into the video. In his letter to Fadnavis, FPJ reported, he alleged that the release of the video on the first day of Maharashtra assembly session suggests it was a political motivated move. Maharashtra Lokayukta VM Kanade Exculpates BMC of ‘Irregularity’, ‘Non-Transparency’ in Complaint Filed by BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya.

"I am innocent... I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods," the BJP leader alleged, adding that a thorough probe would reveal the truth.

