Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri singer-actor, announced on Wednesday, March 13, that he will contest General Polls to "fulfil the promise he made to the society, people, and his mother" on the microblogging site X, following his decision a few days earlier to withdraw from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the Bharatiya Janata Party's Asansol ticket. “I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. Jai Mata Di”, read the tweet via his official social media handle. On March 3, the latter announced that he would not be able to contest in the general elections, citing personal reasons. He was fielded by the saffron party from the Asansol seat in West Bengal. Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Says 'He Won't Contest Elections From Asansol Due To Some Reason', Expresses Gratitude To Top Leadership.

Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh to Contest General Polls

मैंअपने समाज जनता जनार्दन और माँ से किया हुआ वादा पूरा करने के लिए चुनाव लडूँगा आप सभी का आशीर्वाद एवं सहयोग अपेक्षित है जय माता दी — Pawan Singh (@PawanSingh909) March 13, 2024

