West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, calling it a "Mrityu Kumbh" due to inadequate planning. She expressed concern over the lack of arrangements for the poor, while VIPs have access to camps costing up to INR 1 lakh. Highlighting the importance of proper planning to avoid stampedes, she questioned the government's preparedness and the recovery efforts for missing people. Banerjee emphasized her respect for the holy Ganga and the Mahakumbh but urged authorities to ensure safety and equal facilities for all attendees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Young Girls AKA Kanya Batuks Lead Daily Aarti at Sangam, Symbolising Tradition and Women’s Empowerment (Watch Videos).

Mamata Banerjee Calls Mahakumbh in Prayagraj ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Incident

Kolkata: On #MahaKumbh2025, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?...For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents)… pic.twitter.com/6T0SyHAh0e — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

