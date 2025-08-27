A massive crowd of job-seeking youth thronged Lucknow on Wednesday, August 27, for the opening day of the three-day Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, with videos of the rush surfacing online. Thousands of candidates, including large groups of girls and parents, poured in from across Uttar Pradesh, leaving police struggling to manage traffic and control the swelling queues. Organised under the Yogi government’s mission to provide 50,000 jobs, including 35,000 abroad and 15,000 in India. Nearly 100 companies, including 20 foreign firms, have set up stalls to recruit candidates and offer skill development opportunities. Officials confirmed that over 5,000 CVs have already been collected for shortlisting. The event was inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath, who also launched new employment and labour portals while handing over appointment letters to selected candidates, on August 26. 16th Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 51,000 Job Letters to Newly Appointed Youths on July 12 at 11 AM.

The turnout of the unemployed at the employment mahakumbh in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/QYO4bIi4z4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 27, 2025

