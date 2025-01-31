At the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, young girls, known as Kanya Batuks, are playing a pivotal role in leading the daily aarti at the revered Sangam. This momentous change highlights not only the rich spiritual traditions of the Kumbh but also serves as a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment. The Kanya Batuks, traditionally considered the purest form of worshippers, have now taken the lead in one of the most sacred rituals of the event, performing the aarti with devotion and grace. The daily aarti at the Sangam is one of the most significant aspects of the Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years.

Young Girls AKA Kanya Batuks Lead Daily Aarti at Sangam

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: At the #MahaKumbh2025, young girls (Kanya Batuks) are leading the daily aarti at the Sangam, showcasing a unique blend of tradition and women’s empowerment pic.twitter.com/unhMAAxYJG — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

