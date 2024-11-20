The exit poll results of Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be released today, November 20. This comes shortly after polling for the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded earlier in the day. ABP News will livestream the Maharashtra exit polls results 2024 on its YouTube channel. Maharashtra, which went to poll in a single phase today, witnessed a direct fight between the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance taking on the MahaYuti comprising of BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde besides other small parties. Readers can watch the Maharashtra exit polls results 2024 live streaming and seat-wise predictions on ABP News below. The official 2024 Maharashtra state assembly elections results will be declared on November 23. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News:

