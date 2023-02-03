The results of five seats of the Maharashtra MLC election were declared on Thursday, and four of those five seats were won by the MVA - an alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. While congress won two seats, NCP and a congress supported independent won a seat. BJP could win only one seat. In the Konkan teachers seat, BJP candidate Dnyaneshwar Mhatre defeated MVA-backed nominee Balaram Patil. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: BJP Ahead in Jhansi and Bareilly, Independent Leads in Kanpur Teachers’ Seat.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023:

Maharashtra MLC Election final results MVA (4) ▪️INC 2 ▪️NCP 1 ▪️IND 1 (INC Supported) NDA (1) ▪️BJP 1 — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) February 3, 2023

