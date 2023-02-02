02 Feb, 08:51 (IST) Counting of Votes for Legislative Council Elections Results Begins The counting of votes for the Legislative Council Elections 2023 has begun. The biennial election for Legislative Council seats, consisting of graduate constituencies and teacher constituencies, took place on Monday. The results are expected to come out by evening. Watch this space for Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Result.

Mumbai, February 2: The counting of votes is being done today, February 2, for the five Legislative Council seats- three graduate constituencies and two teachers' constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and five MLC seats for the teachers namely Nagpur, Aurangabad and Konkan and graduates namely Nashik and Amravati constituencies in Maharashtra. The elections for the legislative council seats were held on January 30.

In Maharashtra there will be a straight contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP candidates although there are several candidates in the fray while Uttar Pradesh is likely to see BJP versus Samajwadi Party in the MLC polls for teachers and graduates constituencies. Maharashtra MLC Elections 2023: Voting for Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency Poll Begins.

The MLC polls in UP saw a heated contest as SP workers alleged that their polling agents were not allowed to reach the booths and that BJP candidates tried to influence the election process while elections in Maharashtra was marked by a controversy over the suspension of a father-son duo from the Congress for anti-party activities and utter confusion over selection of official nominees by political parties. Maharashtra MLC Elections 2023: 29 Candidates File Nominations for Nashik Division Graduates' Seat.

The polling percentage in Maharashtra’s Nashik was 49.3, in Amravati it was 49.7, in Aurangabad 86, in Nagpur 86.2 and in Konkan it was 91. While in Uttar Pradesh the average polling percentage across nine districts of Bareilly and Moradabad division was 53.79 percent. Budaun had the most polling at 63.70 percent while Rampur remained at the bottom with 45 percent.

It is important to know that in a graduates’ constituency, only people who have been a graduate for three years from recognized universities can vote while in a teachers’ constituency, those who have been a teacher for three years out of the previous six years can vote if enrolled as voters.