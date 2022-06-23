Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP leader Jayant Patil took to Twitter and said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. "We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," Patil tweeted.

Check tweet:

"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil (file photo) pic.twitter.com/KZNABhWuwx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

