The exit poll results of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be released by News18 today. Polling for 224 seats in Karnataka was held today. While the Election Commission will declare official result on May 13, exit poll results by News18 will be out shortly. News18 will live stream the exit poll results on its YouTube channel and make predictions about the number of seats that BJP, Congress and JD(S) could bag. Watch the News18 exit poll results live streaming for Karnataka assembly elections 2023. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Emerge As Single Largest Party in Poll-Bound State, but Not Get Majority.

News18 Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)