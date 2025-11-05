In a viral video from Patna airport, political brothers-turned-rivals Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav had an awkward run-in. The incident was caught on a podcast by YouTuber Samdish (@UNFILTEREDbySamdish). Tej Pratap, leader of the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), was seen browsing Nehru jackets when informed that his younger brother was passing by. Tejashwi, accompanied by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, greeted the Samdish but avoided speaking to Tej Pratap, joking instead, “Shopping kara rahe hain Bhaiya?” The elder Yadav remained silent, watching as Tejashwi walked away. ‘Let Tejashwi Play the Flute If He’s Krishna’: Tej Pratap Yadav Takes a Swipe at Brother Amid Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Heat (Watch Video).

Estranged Brothers Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Have Awkward Face-Off at Patna Airport

🚨 Estranged brothers Tej Pratap & Tejashwi Yadav crossed paths at Patna airport, without exchanging a word This video shot during YouTuber Samdish’s podcast shows Tejashwi walking past as Tej Pratap silently watches Tej Pratap’s party Janshakti Janata Dal, with a blackboard as… pic.twitter.com/vdHxH8s0GC — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube Channel of Unphiltered by Samdish (and a fantastic team)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)