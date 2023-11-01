Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, November 1, took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party's OBC CM promise for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023. "BJP leaders come here (Telangana) and say that they will make an OBC the Chief Minister of the state. You (BJP) will get 2% votes here, how are you going to do it?" Rahul Gandhi said. Congress leader was addressing a rally at Nagarkurnool, Telangana when he attacked the BJP. "The election is between BRS and Congress. The truth is that BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together...There are ED, CBI, IT and vigilance cases on opposition leaders. I have 24 cases against me. I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. My official house was taken away. I happily gave my house away. Entire India and Telangana is my home," Rahul Gandhi said. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS MLC Kavitha Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Corruption’ Comments, Says ‘Central Govt Survey Found Telangana Least Corrupt’.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at BJP Over OBC CM Promise

#WATCH | Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "BJP leaders come here (Telangana) and say that they will make an OBC the Chief Minister of the state. You (BJP) will get 2% votes here, how are you going to do it? pic.twitter.com/mtWVUiSpnW — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

