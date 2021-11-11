Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "India got real freedom in 2014". Gandhi shared a video of the Bollywood actress on his Twitter handle in which she was saying that the independence that the country got in 1947 was not the real freedom. The BJP leader, in a tweet said that Ranuat had disrespected the sacrifice of Mahatama Gandhi and other freedom fighters. He exclaimed whether he should call Ranaut's idea 'madness' or 'treason'.

Tweet By Varun Gandhi:

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

