West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Dinesh Trivedi, Former TMC MP, Joins BJP

Delhi: Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12th, joins BJP in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also present. pic.twitter.com/wCHlDbrcAz — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

