West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 4: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee Urge Citizens to Vote in Large Numbers

As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2021

আমি বাংলার সকল মা, ভাই ও বোনেদের আবেদন করব, সকলে আজ বিপুল সংখ্যায় নিজের গণতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করুন। I urge my brothers and sisters in Bengal to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right today. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 10, 2021

