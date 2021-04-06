Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district has been suspended after EVMs and VVPATs were found at his residence in Uluberia. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the EVM was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved, the ECI said.

Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI) EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/IBFwmDSXeY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)