The Cannes 2025 festival is here, starting on May 13 with celebrities, filmmakers and more gearing up to grace the global event with their presence. The 78th edition of Festival de Cannes will continue till May 26 in Cannes in the French Riviera, France. For cinema lovers across the world, the festival will be hosted online on streaming platforms so that viewers can watch it from home. The Cannes 2025 opening ceremony is at 02:30 PM IST on May 13 and it will be live-streamed on the official website of Cannes. In addition, the official YouTube channel and social media platforms of Cannes will share live updates for the audience throughout the event. Cannes 2025 Start and End Date, Live Streaming With Timings in IST: Where To Watch the Festival De Cannes Online?

Watch Video of Cannes 2025 Announcement:

