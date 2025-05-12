The Cannes Film Festival 2025 starts on May 13, with stars from across the globe gracing the red carpet, celebrating cinema and art and the Palme d’Or, to be given out at the end. Filmmakers come from nearly every corner of the globe to showcase their films on the global stage. While too much has not yet been revealed when it comes to the Indian contingent, Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated debut has been confirmed in reports. As fans eagerly await the 78th Festival de Cannes, it must be noted that the event will be hosted online for the audience to watch the live stream from the comfort of their home. In this article below, let us find out the Cannes 2025 start and end date, live streaming details with timings in IST and more.

Cannes 2025 Start and End Date

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to start from May 13 and will continue till May 26 in Cannes in the French Riviera, France.

Cannes 2025 Live Streaming With Timings in IST

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony on May 13 will begin at 11:00 AM in France. As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), viewers can start to stream it at 02:30 PM. The official website of Festival de Cannes hosts the live streaming of the event, along with its YouTube channel. Regular updates throughout the event are also shared on the social media platforms.

Watch Video of Festival De Cannes 2025 Official Teaser:

The festival of Cannes is about global cinema. Beyond the Hollywood glory, there are plentiful moments sparking Indian pride at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

