Ananya Panday continues to reign supreme in the fashion world! The actress recently turned heads at a Femina event, dazzling in a glamorous sequined gown. The brownish-toned dress hugged her figure perfectly, accentuating her slim frame. The addition of cut-out details on the sides added a touch of drama and intrigue. Panday's makeup was also equally on point, featuring captivating kohl-rimmed eyes. To complete the look, she sported a sleek, gelled hairstyle and delicate earrings, adding a touch of elegance and sex appeal. Indeed, Ananya's sparkling dress can be your perfect pick for a party. Disha Patani Makes Glamorous Appearance in Floral Bustier Top With Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Braided Hairdo at an Event (View Pics).

Ananya Panday Slays in Sequin Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)