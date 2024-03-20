Disha Patani made a stunning entrance at a recent awards show in Mumbai. The gorgeous actress opted for a chic floral bustier top, perfectly paired with a shimmering thigh-high slit skirt. She tastefully complemented her fabulous ensemble with a trendy braided hairdo and completed her look with subtle makeup and matching stud earrings. Disha’s impeccable fashion choice unquestionably stole the spotlight at the event. Check out the pictures shared by the Yodha actress herself on Instagram. Yodha Actress Disha Patani's Saree Looks Are Simply Irresistible - See Pics!

Disha Patani Making Impressive Style Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

