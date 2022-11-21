Anushka Sharma has blessed the internet with a few candid clicks from her recent Uttarakhand trip. In the pics, the actress can be seen all sun-soaked as she glows while taking selfies. Not to miss, her open hairdo and no-makeup look. Simply stunning! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Holiday With Their Daughter Vamika in Uttrakhand; Pose With Fans (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

