Asha Negi has shared some beautiful pictures of her on social media. The Abhay 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a white cotton saree paired with a brown halterneck blouse. Asha styled her hair in braided curls adorned with a white gajra. The TV actor accessorised the look with oxidised earrings and bangles. She opted for a subtle makeup look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick shade and a black bindi. Asha Negi looks absolutely elegant posing on a bed in the gorgeous Instagram post. Asha Negi Exudes Elegance in Off-White Embellished Suit and Chandbalis (View Pics).

Here's Asha Negi's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

