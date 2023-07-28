Asha Negi is currently on a Kerala Holiday. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures of her in a Kasav Saree. The actor accesorised the look with statement earrings and a bangle. She is seen wearing a black bindi in the photos. Asha looks absolutely beautiful in her wet hair look. She is also seen wearing a beautiful yellow flower in her hair. "Wrapped in Nature’s beauty, embracing Kerala’s grace! [sic]," Asha Negi added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Asha Negi Gives Glimpses of the Scenic Views and Scrumptious Food From Her Kerala Holiday (Watch Video).

Check Asha Negi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)