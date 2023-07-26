Asha Negi has shared a video from her Kerala holiday and it will make you too want to pack your bags and head out for a mini vacay. The popular television actress seems to be enjoying Ayurvedic therapy at a center in Alappuzha. The video shared by her gives glimpses the scenic views and scrumptious food. Asha, dressed up in a white co-ord set, looks all happy in this video post. Asha Negi Exudes Elegance in Off-White Embellished Suit and Chandbalis (View Pics).

Asha Negi In Kerala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)