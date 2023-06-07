Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is a popular name when it comes to fashion. In her recent Instagram post, Athiya Shetty flaunted her printed yellow bag for collaboration with a luxury brand. The actress looks gorgeous wearing a plain white top, pairing it with black comfy trousers. She opted for a minimal make-up look with her hair pulled back in a bun. "In awe of the India- inspired lady d-joy [sic]", she captioned the post. Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty and father, Suniel Shetty, also commented on her Instagram post. Shehnaaz Gill Rocks A Cool And Comfortable Look In Blue And White Crop Top With Denim Jeans (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Ahan Shetty and Suniel Shetty's Comments On the Post:

Ahan Shetty and Suniel Shetty's Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)