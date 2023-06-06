Bigg Boss Fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted in Bandra, effortlessly rocking a cool and comfortable look. The actress opted for a stylish blue crop top paired with classic denim jeans. Her outfit exuded a laid-back yet trendy vibe, perfectly complementing her fashion-forward sense. Shehnaaz kept her hair loose and posed for the shutterbugs and flashed her bright smile. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Black Bodycon Dress With High Ponytail (Watch Video).

