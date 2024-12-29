Mom-to-be, Athiya Shetty, was spotted proudly displaying her adorable baby bump as she enjoyed a day out with Anushka Sharma. The two actors spent quality time together, catching up and sharing some laughs. The pair also met with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family, making for a heartwarming gathering. Athiya looked radiant and happy, and her pregnancy glow was undeniable. This sweet moment between the two friends shows the special bond they share, with Anushka supporting Athiya during this exciting time in her life. Athiya Shetty Makes First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement With Hubby KL Rahul, Sports Comfy Sweatshirt and Trackpants (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty Radiates Glow in Casual Outing With Anushka Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family

