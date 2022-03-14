British actress Millie Bobby Brown arrived at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, also known as BAFTA Awards 2022, in style. The recently turned 18-year-old went for a classic all-black look in custom Louis Vuitton featuring a lot of elements like velvet and lace. She also put on a pair of gloves to amp up her outfit; however, her middle-parting hairdo was kind of a letdown. Her loyal fans and supporters, too, voiced that the Stranger Things actress needed a new stylist! Lady Gaga Cuts a Stylish Figure in Custom Ralph Lauren Gown and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery.

Millie Bobby Brown at BAFTA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

