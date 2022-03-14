American singer-actress Lady Gaga made a dazzling red carpet appearance at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, also known as BAFTA Awards 2022. The 35-year-old star is also one of the nominees in ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 film House of Gucci dressed to kill in a custom Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline. Lady Gaga went for a retro-style Hollywood glam hairdo and Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete her look.

Here's What Lady Gaga Wore to BAFTA Awards 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

