The week has come to an end! But the fashionistas and their glamour see no bounds as the B-town actresses have something more to show us! Wearing sarees has become a modern trend and have now taken over the basics and casuals. Be it Disha Patani in hot pink net saree or Nora Fatehi in a classic six-feet drape, the actresses oozed perfection and glamour in the ethnic look and wrapped up the week in most gorgeous fashion. Take a look at the best saree looks of the week below. Eid al-Adha 2022 Outfit Ideas: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Jyoti, Take Inspiration From These TV Actresses To Celebrate Bakrid in Style!

1. Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

2. Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

3. Nushrratt Bharuccha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

4. Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

5. Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

