Eid al-Adha 2022 is almost here! This year, Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid or Bakrid will be observed on July 10, Sunday and preparations for the big day have already begun in full bloom. Muslims across the world observe the 'Feast of Sacrifice' by going to the mosque, preparing flavorful dishes to host great lunch and dinner meet-ups, wearing new clothes and greeting each other with happy wishes and greetings. Indeed, no festival is complete without fetching trendy outfits to wear because you must look the best on this festive day. For that, we've got your Eid al-Adha 2022 outfit ideas that can surely help you add the much-needed style to your festival.

Traditional dresses take precedence over the casuals on Eid al-Adha, as the authentic and religious vibe is a must on this auspicious day. But there are many choices to make to have a perfect ethnic look. It can be an aesthetic ghagra choli or a dazzling kurta set that you can wear for the beautiful festival that awaits your lovely presence. Take some inspiration from these TV actresses who can definitely come to your rescue by providing you with the best options and the most fashionable outfits. From Hina Khan to Surbhi Jyoti, scroll down to take a look at these beauties who can help you celebrate Bakrid in style. Eid al-Adha 2022 Mehndi Designs: Easy and Beautiful Indian Henna Patterns To Beautify Your Hands for Bakrid Celebrations.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The soothing colour and classic dress are certainly what you're looking for. Her jewellery embedded with white pearls amps up her festive look like anything. 5 Ethnic Outfits to Steal from Hina Khan's Stunning Wardrobe!

Shraddha Arya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

A simple yet gorgeous option for someone who wants to get over the top with an easy-going outfit. A pleasing white ghagra choli paired with minimal jewellery can be your fit for the festive occasion.

Aamna Sharif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

Velvets can complete your look for Eid if you want something stylish yet authentic. Look how enchanting she looks in the maroon dress styled with statement jhumkas.

Karishma Tanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

If pastel is your shade, then you must fulfill your desire by wearing a beautiful pastel-coloured outfit. Give a trendy hue to your day by wearing fashionable attire just like she did. Her dhoti set with choli and extended shrug is absolutely wondrous!

Jennifer Winget

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Get some colours to your white outfit and make yourself stand out elegantly. Jennifer's silk dupatta for plain kurti is all you need for a radiant festive fashion.

Surbhi Jyoti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Why not something colourful and glittery to add an absolute shade to this Eid? After all, your occasional ensemble must get you the traditional look you're looking for. Surbhi's pink anarkali kurti set with oxidised jewellery is everything! Best Ethnic Looks of the Week: From Kriti Sanon in Gold Saree to Kiara Advani in Classic Black Saree, 5 Gorgeous Celeb-Approved Traditional Outfits

So, decide in advance what you wish to wear and get your festive pick to avoid any last-minute hustle for Eid al-Adha 2022. Make the most out of this joyous day by wearing your best! Eid Mubarak.

