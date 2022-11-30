Bhumi Pednekar not on impresses us with her acting chops but also with her fashion sense. Recently, she decked up in traditional wear for her friend’s wedding in a sexy bralette which flaunted cleavage paired with a blue crepe saree. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Meet the Fashionista Whose Sartorial Attempts Are Always a Show Stealer (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)