Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her birthday on July 18. Yes, she shares it with none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas! Bollywood was always in her destiny. From working as a casting director at YRF to eventually bagging a role in one of their productions, Pednekar has come a long way since her initial years. Though she underwent a major transformation, Bhumi has continued to enthral critics, impressing them with her acting capabilities or nuances. Bhumi Pednekar Workout And Diet: Here’s the Fitness Regime Which Keeps The Bhoot Actress Stay Fit (Watch Videos).

However, that's not what we are discussing today! On Bhumi Pednekar's special day, we'd like to dedicate a piece to her sartorial attempts instead. With a wardrobe as diverse as hers, Bhumi manages to strike a chord with fashion aficionados all over the world. She likes keeping it bold but she also plays it safe sometimes! Striking a balance between traditional designs and modern cuts, the Sonchiriya actress offers a palette that's so distinct but easy on your eyes. To convince you further and to make a solid case about it, we recall seven of her best fashion outings so far. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Her Embellished Lehenga Set by Abhinav Mishra.

Looking Dreamy in Tulle

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Six Yards of Pure Bliss

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple & Charming

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar!

