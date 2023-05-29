BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared a cute selfie on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a sleeveless beige-coloured top with a black net border. The top has hearts drawn over it. After a world tour in Macao, China, the K-Pop star shared the cute selfie and thanked BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans) through her Instagram post. In one of the pictures, Jisoo is seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts in which she looks uber cool. Jisoo Videos 'Denying' BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK Jennie's Dating Rumours Go Viral, At Least That's What Netizens Are Claiming!

Check Jisoo's Cute Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

