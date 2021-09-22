BLACKPINK’s Lisa is on a mission to make her solo music album debut a memorable affair. The main dancer, vocalist and rapper of the K-Pop girl group who turned solo artist with “LALISA” is busy promoting her work much to the delight of BLINKS (BLACKPINK fandom). The 24-year-old dropped a couple of photoshoot pics from LALISA MV and they’re simply mind-blowing. Lisa is oozing gothic glamour as she poses on ATV, you have already seen her driving a bike and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the music video that was released earlier this month.

View Photos of BLACKPINK’s Lisa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Watch Video of LALISA MV:

