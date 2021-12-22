The World famous K-pop band BTS has taken the charge to steal fans' hearts with their incredible look as they adorned classy outfits by Louise Vuitton for the special January 2022 issue of GQ Korea and Vogue. The fashion magazines unveiled their much-anticipated photoshoot on December 21. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's latest photoshoot posts on Instagram will leave you stunned! RM looks like some supermodel in the black designer suit. The photoshoot is a BOMB! BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon’s Reply on ‘Staying True to Yourself’ Make Us Shout - Oppa Please Be Our Maths Teacher!

RM In GQ Korea

RM's Killer Photoshoot For Vogue

