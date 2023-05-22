Gigi Hadid, a well-known American fashion model and television personality made her Red Carpet debut at the Cannes 2023 for the premiere of Firebrand. Ensuring she claimed her share of the spotlight, Gigi Hadid, 28, opted for an elegant fishtail Zac Posen gown with a distinctive silhouette as she greeted photographers on Sunday evening. The off-the-shoulder detail of her ensemble highlighted her slender physique, while her most significant accessory, a glittering diamond necklace by Messika, took center stage. Gigi's fashion choice exuded sophistication and drew admiration from onlookers. Gigi Hadid Birthday: 7 Times Gigi Hadid Turned Red Carpet Into a Runway.

Check Out Pictures and Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Messika (@messikajewelry)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)