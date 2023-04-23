American supermodel, Gigi Hadid, celebrates her birthday on April 23. Recently, Gigi was in Mumbai to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. While one would expect her to pick some top-notch international designers for her big appearance, Hadid chose some of the best Indian names instead. Gigi picked Rahul Mishra and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits to look as traditional as she can. But this certainly wasn't the first time when her sartorial offerings made our hearts skip a beat. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Gigi Hadid at NMACC - Whose Indian Avatar Did You Like?

Gigi Hadid's fashion looks have stunned us time and again. On days when she isn't walking the ramp, Hadid is busy nailing her different avatars - either on the streets or red carpet. With her tall and lean frame, it becomes even easier for her to nail these different looks, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, she doesn't mind being experimental but definitely hates being typical. While we have always cheered for this American beauty and her fashion shenanigans, it's time you join us in singing her praises. Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics).

On Gigi Hadid's special day, let's check out some of her best red carpet looks.

Red Hot

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Packing a Glamorous Punch

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-Day Princess

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailed Her Indian Look

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy in White

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Stunner, Always a Stunner

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid!

