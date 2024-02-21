Actress Madhuri Dixit is known for her stellar performances, graceful moves, and breathtaking smile and beauty. In a recent post on social media, for a clothing brand, the actress stunned in a gorgeous gold sequined saree. The actress set the bar high for ethnic fashion goals in a gorgeous shimmery gold saree with sequins all over it. She accessorised the look with gold heels, a ring, bangles, and earrings. Her flawless makeup features a radiant base with hints of a red blush on her cheeks and a mauve lipstick, which enhances her features, adding an extra touch of allure. In essence, she radiated sheer beauty and elegance in the photoshoot for a clothing brand. Madhuri Dixit Exudes Elegance in Handwoven Purple and Rani Pink Silk Saree (View Pics).

View Madhuri Dixit’s Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pernia's Pop-Up Shop (@perniaspopupshop)

