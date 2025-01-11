The recent Los Angeles wildfires have been some of the most destructive, with thousands of acres burned, homes destroyed and lives upended. Kim Kardashian, who is also the co-founder of SKIMS, has extended her support to both first responders, children and families affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Her donations include a significant contribution to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which helps provide essential resources for the brave firefighters safeguarding the city. In addition, Kim has made a generous donation of clothing, socks and underwear to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting children and families in need. She wrote, “As our community faces the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, our hearts are with all those impacted, and we are committed to helping during this challenging time.” Veteran Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Donates USD 1 Million To Aid Communities Affected by Los Angeles Wildfires.

Kim Kardashian Makes Donations

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

