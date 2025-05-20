Kris Jenner’s latest appearance has turned heads. At age 69, the ‘momager’ is almost unrecognisable compared to how she looked just a year ago. Looking strikingly youthful, sporting a wet-look bob, fans even commented that the mother of six could easily be mistaken for one of her daughters. While the Kardashian matriarch hasn’t shared any information on her renewed appearance, it is clear that the mom of six has undergone some incredible treatments. In no time, Kris Jenner’s facelift photos and striking pictures went viral online, with internet users reacting to her buzz-worthy look. Kim Kardashian Calls Nita Ambani ‘Kris Jenner of the Ambani Family’; Reality TV Star Reveals Receiving 18–22 Kg Invitation for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding.

Kris Jenner’s Facelift Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris Jenner's Youthful Appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

This Is How the Internet Is Reacting

Looks like Kris Jenner has been replaced …. pic.twitter.com/qxruV6lBUo — SRP (@073SRP) May 19, 2025

Really, How?

How did Kris Jenner do this? pic.twitter.com/l0snfna4bU — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) May 19, 2025

True That

The Kardashians are all morphing into the same thing. Kris Jenner 2020 vs Kris Jenner 2025. That could literally be any of them though. pic.twitter.com/iVe1gUKd2C — Invisidon (@QuantumAlteredX) May 19, 2025

The Reactions Are Insane

Kris Jenner’s Facelift Reactions (Photo Credits: Kris Jenner/ Instagram)

