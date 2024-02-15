For the promotion of her film, Dune 2, Florence Pugh confidently flaunted a sheer grey halter neck top, supporting the ‘free the nipple’ movement. She chose to go braless for a promotional event, exuding a bold and empowered style statement. To complete her look, she paired her grey halter neck strappy top with a chic white baggy trouser. She accessorised the look with a pair of stylish silver pumps, a ring, a bracelet, and silver hoop earrings. Her makeup was flawless, with a hint of bronzer and a nude brown lipstick. Her impeccably styled short hair added the perfect touch of elegance to her overall look. Florence Pugh Birthday: Bold and Daring - Two Words That Describe Her Red Carpet Outings.

View Florence Pugh’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)