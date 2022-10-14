Halloween is almost here and Hailey looks all set for the 'Spooky Season'! While Halloween 2022 falls on October 31, the American model ensured that she is all prepped for the All Hallows' Eve. Hailey struck stylish poses for her latest IG post by wearing a black witch hat on casual red tee and denims. Rhode founder and singer Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey flaunted her glossy cheeks and lips as she made some cute poses for fans to love her not-so-eerie look! Halloween 2022 Costumes: From Harry Styles to Cardi B, Throwback to Our Favourite Celebs' Memorable Looks From The Last Halloween

View Latest Pics of Hailey Bieber in Black Witch Hat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)