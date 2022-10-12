Halloween is here! As the leaves turn orange and the days get cold, it calls for some spooky costumes, dramatic makeovers and horror movies to make the most out of All Hallows' Eve. The festival is dedicated to remembering the dead, including the saints (hallows), martyrs and all those who departed. It is celebrated on October 31 every year by visiting the church, lighting candles on the dead's grave and eating exceptional food items like apple pie, potato pancakes, etc. What stands exclusive to Halloween is the costume-themed parties that attract various people dressed as skeletons, ghosts or vampires to mark the momentous day. Nowadays, carrying a fictional costume has also become a custom where people and children dress as innovative characters to celebrate Halloween. With several celebrities dressing in iconic costumes for their Halloween parties, they are sure to drop down cues for people looking for some costume ideas for All Saints' Eve. So, take a look at these celebs in their throwback Halloween costumes who pulled it off in style! From Harry Styles to Cardi B, five celebrities gave an all-time inspiration for the last Halloween. Get Halloween 2022 costume ideas below.

1. Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

The famous singer-songwriter chose to wear a blue mini dress paired with red tights and blue ankle boots. He made heads turn at the 'Harryween' concert by dressing as Dorothy Gale from Wizard of Oz. This splash of the Halloween costume is just WOW! Halloween 2022 Activities: From Trick-or-Treating to Pumpkin Carving; Fun-Filled Games That Are Downright Spook-Tacular!

2. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

An absolute witch look, isn't it? The famous rapper dressed in a sexy back dress that was topped with a matching corset! The Halloween costume looks complete with the pointed hat which made fans scream Woah!

3. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Dressed as the famous rapper Gunna, Riri donned a black see-through long-sleeved sweater and styled it with a sleeveless jacket. Her multiple chains, classic watch and eye-catchy sunglasses made her look all cool and sporty!

4. Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The singer carried the look of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. She looked utterly unrecognizable in the unique look as she wore a long blonde wig and attached long green ears to her head. The floor-length cloak with dramatic nails completed her look for Halloween.

5. Doja Cat

Doja Cat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

She carried the look of Miss Bellum from The PowerPuff Girls. Her sultry style came to the fore as she donned a hot red plunging suit and rounded it off with a wavy wig and ultra-high black heels. What a look!

As you prep for the Halloween celebrations, ensure that you are the eeriest this Halloween and bring out your spooky version with all the energy! Happy Halloween!

