Huma Qureshi has shared some stylish pictures of her on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a beige embellished pantsuit. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in soft curls. She accessorised the look with a gold chain, earrings and rings. The actor wore a beige Skims bodysuit beneath the stylish pantsuit. She styled the look with matching heels. "Let Art inspire Life … what else is there in the mundane anyway .. haina.. #goldengirl #mood #love [sic]," Huma Qureshi captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Huma Qureshi Looks Uber Cool in Colourful Co-Ord Set, Tarla Actor Shares Stylish Pics On Insta.

Here's Huma Qureshi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

