Huma Qureshi has shared some quirky and uber cool photos on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a colourful co-ord set paired with a black bralette top. Huma accesorised the look with layered chains and rings. The Bollywood actor styled the look with strappy pink heels. Her kohled eye makeup and classic side swept hairstyle serve major fashion goals. The actor looks absolutely stunning in her latest look, styled by Sanam Ratansi. Huma Qureshi Stuns in Off-Shoulder Black Outfit For Tarla Promotions (View Pics).

Here's Huma Qureshi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

