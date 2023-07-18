Janhvi Kapoor, the talented actress, exuded confidence as she showcased her impeccable style in a mesmerising white and yellow cut-out dress, capturing everyone's attention. With her Bawaal mood on full display, she radiated charm and charisma. The actress is currently engrossed in promoting her much-anticipated film Bawaal, scheduled to release on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video. In the pictures, Janhvi looked absolutely adorable, striking playful poses and emanating joy. She complemented her look by leaving her hair open and opting for a subtle yet classy makeup look, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Bawaal Song ‘Dilon Ki Doriyan’ Teaser Out! Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Look Cute in This Track; Full Song To Be Out on July 18 (Watch Video).