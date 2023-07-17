Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’ on Monday unveiled the teaser of their new song ‘Dilon ki Doriyan’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the teaser and captioned it, “Kal judengi saari #DilonKiDoriyan! Song out tomorrow at 12 Noon! Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22.”

Also Read | Barbie: Margot Robbie Says 'Women Run Everything' in Barbie Land As Opposed to the Real World.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuyfn3AIAA7/

The teaser featured Varun Dhawan’s character Ajay and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha and the duo can be seen grooving together in fun and excitement during their wedding rituals.

Also Read | Kohrra Review: Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti are Excellent in Netflix’s Well-Written Police-Procedural Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Arafat Mehmood.

The full song will be out on May 18.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari ‘Bawaal’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Sharing details about his character, Varun said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi also opened up about her character.

"As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)