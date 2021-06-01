Janhvi Kapoor's latest Elle cover is just so fine. She is wearing a beige lehenga choli with chunky gem jewellery which is accentuating her overall look to several notches. We are however in love with her detailed makeup that elevates all her beautiful features. Definitely a gorge cover!

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's look on the Cover Of Elle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

