Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a midnight black saree paired with a deep-cut full sleeve blouse, effortlessly displaying her distinctive style. She exudes elegance while emanating an underlying allure, perfectly blending sophistication with a hint of charm. Renowned for her versatile fashion sense, Janhvi effortlessly embraces diverse looks, and this ensemble is no exception, highlighting her ability to seamlessly transition between elegance and allure. Her makeup impeccably complements the attire, with her eyes adorned in a captivating black smudged effect. Accessorising with oversized black jhumkas, she infuses a touch of glamour and tradition into her ensemble, striking a balance between modernity and classic elements. To complete the look, Janhvi opts for a nude lipstick, delivering a subtle yet chic finish to her stunning appearance. Janhvi Kapoor Serves Vintage Vibes in Brick-Coloured Linen Saree (See Pics).

Janhvi Looks Stunning In These Pictures:

